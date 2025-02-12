Auction house defends the inclusion of Nazi items in sale of militaria

Nazi memorabilia was included in the sale

An auction house has defended the inclusion of Nazi memorabilia in a sale of military items.

Several artefacts from the Third Reich went under the hammer in the militaria auction at McTear’s in Glasgow on Wednesday.

They included a 1939 Iron Cross medal and a 1933 badge featuring the swastika, which together sold for a hammer price of £300, and Nazi bunting, also emblazoned with the swastika, which sold for £50.

A Third Reich Luftwaffe dress dagger sold for £220 while items linked to high profile Nazi Hermann Goering were also included in the sale.

Nazi paper bunting was included in the sale

They included two silver plates thought to be from Goering’s personal train dining wagon, which sold for £500 each.

While it is not illegal to sale Nazi memorabilia in the UK, sales of such items have been controversial.

In 2019, Bloomfield Auctions in Belfast cancelled a sale of such artefacts after an outcry from Jewish leaders.

Commenting on the sale on Tuesday, a spokesperson for McTear’s auctioneers said: “As the only auctioneer in Scotland to run dedicated sales of historic militaria, McTear’s has frequently consigned important artefacts from both World Wars.

“On occasion, our auctions, like many others across the world, include items related to the Third Reich, which are always handled with sensitivity.

“It is important to note that these historical artefacts provide a tangible link to an important – albeit extremely dark – era in our history that should never be forgotten.“

The sale also included an item described as a “Third Reich North Africa propaganda one pound note” which sold for £10.