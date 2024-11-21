Assisted dying: Mother with cancer feels ‘betrayed’ by Streeting’s comments

A mother-of-two with stage four cancer said she feels “very betrayed” by Health Secretary Wes Streeting for his comments about assisted dying.

Mr Streeting has faced some criticism for his public discussion about the new Bill, ahead of a debate and vote later this month.

He has said he will be voting no to the proposed legislation, has asked his officials to carry out a cost analysis of any change, and has suggested it could cost the NHS more if a new law was brought in.

Clare Turner, 59, rescheduled chemotherapy treatments to enable her to address some MPs on Thursday at an event with campaign group My Death, My Decision.

Ahead of the meeting, she said Mr Streeting’s previous comments have left her disappointed.

Ms Turner, from Devon, told the PA news agency: “I feel very betrayed by him, I feel very betrayed. I don’t think he is being honest about his motivations. I think he needs to come out and say ‘It’s something I just don’t feel comfortable about’.

“My palliative treatment is costing tens of thousands of pounds a month (on the NHS). To say actually, it’s going to be more expensive to have assisted dying, he’s grasping at straws.”

Clare Turner with her daughter Chloe

She accused the Health Secretary of having “talked down the NHS”.

She added: “It is a real shame because actually I was a great supporter of him when he was in opposition, so I feel betrayed.”

She said all ministers should be “careful” and “mindful” of how influential their comments can be.

Of Streeting, she added: “I don’t know what his absolute reasoning is but I wish that he’d just come out and say it and be honest.

“He’s saying one minute ‘we want palliative care to be better’ and then the next minute he’s saying ‘this is going to cost too much’.

“What is it?”

A spokesperson for Mr Streeting has been contacted for comment.

Ms Turner said it is possible her condition could deteriorate to the point of potential paralysis, leaving her without control at the end of her life.

If the Bill does not pass, she would potentially feel no choice but to take her own life, she added.

“I would probably have to take my life earlier than if there was assisted dying,” she said.

“I’m not fearful about death, but without assisted dying I feel fearful about the actual dying process, without assisted dying.”

She said she wanted “choice” and a “good death”, but without assisted dying she would “have to be alone”.

“I find that just incredibly sad,” she said.

Many of those opposed to a law change have voiced concern about coercion and also said the Bill has been rushed.

Parliament’s longest serving MPs, Sir Edward Leigh and Diane Abbott, have made a joint plea for colleagues to reject the proposed legislation, and allow for more time to consider the “immense complexities” of the issue.

Sir Edward told the Commons on Wednesday: “We need a national debate on a new social contract for a ballooning, frail and elderly population with multiple health needs.”

Concerns have also been raised about the level of scrutiny the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will get, as a private member’s Bill (PMB), rather than a Government Bill.

But Sir David Natzler, former House of Commons clerk, has written to Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, who is behind the Bill, to say PMBs “go through the same legislative scrutiny procedures as Government Bills”.

Last week Commons Leader Lucy Powell said the Bill, if it clears its first hurdle, would “likely” spend “several weeks” at committee stage, at which MPs can table amendments.

The Bill would then not be expected to clear its final stages in the Commons until April next year at the earliest, and the Government would ensure it is “workable” if supported by MPs, Ms Powell added.

Ms Leadbeater has said if the legislation passes, she does not envisage assisted dying to be available to those eligible – terminally ill adults with a six-month life expectancy who have approval from two doctors and a High Court judge – for two to three years.