Asda serving ‘vital’ £1 winter warmer meals to pensioners in initiative that will run until February

Asda's 'winter warmer' £1 deal for those aged over 60 will run from this month until February 2025

More than 60,000 meals have been served to pensioners across Asda cafés in the first two weeks of its £1 ‘winter warmer’ initiative, the company has announced.

The deal, which offers soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee for £1 to those aged 60 and over, returned for its third year this month - more than 1.2 million meals have been served since it launch in 2022.

Asda says the reception across the first two weeks shows how ‘vital’ the initiative is, as those aged over 60 “continue to face increased financial pressures during the colder winter months”.

Ian McEvans, Asda’s Commercial Vice President Fresh and Frozen, said: “We know winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they continue to worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and on a fixed income.

The deal includes soup, a roll and unlimited tea and coffee for £1. (James Linsell-Clark/PinPep/James Linsell-Clark/PinPep)

“By bringing Winter Warmers back for 2024 and extending it until February we hope it will prove just as impactful across the winter months for those who need it most,” he added.

The strong sales of the £1 deal follow the Chancellor’s announcement that winter fuel payment support for pensioners would be moving to a means-tested benefit from this winter.

In Northern Ireland, the Department for Communities announced this week that those impacted by the changes will receive a one-off payment of £100.

Asda is also running a series of ‘Chatty Cafés’ to combat loneliness among the elderly, with studies showing one in ten older people are not sure they will speak to anyone over the Christmas period.

The ‘winter warmer’ deal will run this month until Feburary 28, 2025 and is available all day, every day.