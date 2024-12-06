Archbishop of Canterbury sorry for abuse victims’ hurt after ‘tone deaf’ speech

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has apologised for hurt caused to abuse victims through his House of Lords speech

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has apologised after being accused of making light of serious safeguarding failures in the Church of England.

Mr Welby’s final speech in the House of Lords on Thursday was criticised by a bishop who said she was “deeply disturbed” by the language used, and by an abuse survivor who said it was “tone deaf”.

The Archbishop had referenced a 14th century beheading which prompted laughter from some peers, and suggested “if you pity anyone, pity my poor diary secretary” who had seen weeks and months of work “disappear in a puff of a resignation announcement”.

Mr Welby announced last month he was resigning from his leading role in the Church “in sorrow with all victims and survivors of abuse” in the wake of the Makin Review.

The resignation announcement followed days of pressure after the independent review concluded John Smyth – thought to have been the most prolific serial abuser to be associated with the Church – might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally reported him to police in 2013.

Mr Welby initially declined to resign when the report was published, saying he had “no idea or suspicion of” Smyth’s abuse before 2013 but acknowledging the review had found that after its wider exposure that year, despite being told police had been notified, he had “personally failed to ensure” it was “energetically investigated”.

On Friday, he said he wanted to “apologise wholeheartedly for the hurt that my speech has caused”.

He added: “I understand that my words – the things that I said, and those I omitted to say – have caused further distress for those who were traumatised, and continue to be harmed, by John Smyth’s heinous abuse, and by the far-reaching effects of other perpetrators of abuse.

“It did not intend to overlook the experience of survivors, or to make light of the situation – and I am very sorry for having done so.”

Mr Welby had indicated in his speech that the fallout of the review required “a head to roll”.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby will formally step down on January 6 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A victim of Smyth’s abuse had said he was “appalled” by the speech.

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said of Mr Welby: “I have never come across anyone so tone deaf.

“He has resigned in shame, burdened by the Makin Review with ‘moral and personal responsibility’ and all he can do is joke about rolling heads.”

The Bishop of Newcastle said she had received “several messages from across my diocese expressing dismay at the Archbishop’s speech” and that she was “deeply disturbed” by parts of it.

Dr Helen-Ann Hartley was the only bishop to call publicly for Mr Welby’s resignation last month.

In a statement on Thursday, she said: “I am deeply disturbed by the language of ‘a head had to roll’ used by the Archbishop of Canterbury in his speech in the House of Lords this afternoon.

“It was, in my view unwise to say at the very least. To make light of serious matters of safeguarding failures in this way yet again treats victims and survivors of church abuse without proper respect or regard.

“I was disappointed too to see other Lords Spiritual laughing at the jokes that were being made.”

Mr Welby insisted, in his statement released through Lambeth Palace, that he takes “both personal and institutional responsibility for the long and retraumatising period after 2013, and the harm that this has caused survivors”.

He added: “I continue to feel a profound sense of shame at the Church of England’s historic safeguarding failures.”

Conservative former minister Lord Robathan expressed regret at the manner in which Mr Welby was “driven out of his post in a sort of witch hunt”, adding there was a “huge number of other people” who had failed to take action on Smyth’s abuse.

Speaking in the Lords on Friday, he said: “I saw in fact the speech that the Archbishop (Justin Welby) made yesterday was criticised for some levity … I read the speech and I thought he spoke very well.

“I think people must move on, he’s taken responsibility for the whole Church and I think that the Church and we should be grateful for that.”

Mr Welby’s last day in post will be January 6 but he is not expected to take part in any public Christmas services, including not giving the traditional December 25 sermon from Canterbury Cathedral.

The process to replace him is likely to take some months, and most of his responsibilities will be delegated to the Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell in the meantime.