Anne watches world’s oldest riding school dazzle on UK tour

The Princess Royal attends the opening night of the Spanish Riding School tour at OVO Arena Wembley

The Princess Royal attended a performance by the world’s oldest riding academy in London as it tours the UK for the first time in almost a decade.

Anne was treated to perfectly synchronised routines set to classical Viennese music by eight riders and up to 26 horses from the Spanish Riding School on Friday evening.

The academy, based in Vienna, Austria, has been maintaining and practising classical horsemanship in its Renaissance tradition of the High School for more than 450 years.

The princess, watching the tour’s opening night at OVO Arena Wembley from the royal box, joined model Lady Victoria Hervey, influencer Chuggs Wallis and thousands of fans at the show.

The Lipizzaners perform during the opening night of the Spanish Riding School tour (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)

White Lipizzaner horses, in their gold bridles, performed choreographies of All The Steps And Movements Of The High School, On The Long Rein and School Quadrille.

Anne has supported the academy for decades and visited its training base several times.

During a visit in 1969, Anne rode the Lipizzaner horses alongside her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

(Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)

Camilla watched a performance from the academy during a European tour in 2017.

Radio and TV presenter Nicki Chapman, who hosted the show, said: “Hosting the opening night of the prestigious Spanish Riding School tour, with The Princess Royal in attendance, was an absolute honour.

“It’s been eight years since the Lipizzaner horses and their incredibly talented riders last visited the UK, and sharing the magic with both the Princess Royal and the British public made the evening all the more unforgettable.”

The Princess Royal met the riders and trainers at Wembley (Matt Alexander Media Assignments/PA)

The academy will perform twice more at Wembley on Saturday and Sunday before heading to Aberdeen’s P&J Live for three shows on October 25, 26 and 27, marking its first time performing in Scotland.

Anne is a known horse enthusiast, having competed for Great Britain in the equestrian three-day event at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games.

She spent five nights in hospital and suffered concussion and mild head injuries after being struck by a horse while out walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in June, but returned to public duties by presenting awards at an equine competition three weeks later.