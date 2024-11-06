Anne Hathaway mimics Sabrina Carpenter: ‘Please Please Please’ stay to vote

Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway was inspired by Sabrina Carpenter when she pleaded with young voters to “Please Please Please” remain in queues to cast their vote in the US election.

The Oscar-winner has performed a rendition of Carpenter’s hit 2024 song to students stuck in “crazy long lines” at University campuses – particularly in swing state Pennsylvania.

Putting on a pair of sunglasses, Hathaway said in a video posted on Instagram: “And I just wanted to say if you are on a line right now: ‘Please, please, please stay on the line,” she sang.

She continued with the adapted verses: “Voting is magic but also annoying, you waited out this long, let’s make it not boring, Oh please, please, please, hold the line.”

The Princess Diaries actress, 41, pleaded with students in the caption on her social media post, writing: “Whoa… hearing there are massively long lines at colleges and universities everywhere but especially in Pennsylvania.

“Please stay in line!

“Please let @joytothepolls & @pizzatothepolls know where you’re at and they’ll try to get you some pizza and music- democracy must be fed (and needs a beat).

“MOST IMPORTANTLY if you are in line before the polls close, stay in line, even after closing time.

“Polls will stay open until everyone in that line has voted! These are your rights! Thank you voters!”

On polling day, Carpenter was among the famous faces encouraging US citizens to “vote today” on her Instagram story.

“Please please please, vote today. It’s time to make your voice heard.”