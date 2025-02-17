Alton Towers and Legoland owner confirms Fiona Eastwood as chief executive

Merlin Entertainments, the theme park giant behind Legoland and Alton Towers has appointed interim chief executive Fiona Eastwood to the top job on a permanent basis

The theme park giant behind Legoland and Alton Towers has appointed interim chief executive Fiona Eastwood to the top job on a permanent basis.

Merlin Entertainments – which also counts Madame Tussauds and Thorpe Park among its attractions – said Ms Eastwood will lead the firm’s “transformational strategy” in the role.

She became interim chief executive in November last year, replacing former boss Scott O’Neil, who left after two years at the helm to take on an undisclosed position elsewhere.

Fiona Eastwood takes on the top job after nearly a decade with Merlin

Ms Eastwood has worked at Merlin for nearly a decade in a variety of senior roles, most recently as chief operating officer.

Merlin said her appointment follows a “robust” search including internal and external candidates.

Ms Eastwood takes on the job ahead of a number of key launches later this year, including the first standalone Peppa Pig Theme Park next month, in America’s Dallas Fort Worth.

It is also preparing to open the first Legoland resort in Shanghai, China, in the summer.

Merlin Entertainments chairman Roland Hernandez said: “Fiona has a deep understanding of the business, the strategies required for sustainable growth, and the vision to spearhead our ongoing transformation.

“As Merlin’s former chief operating officer, she recognises the significant role each location plays in our ongoing success, and she will be instrumental in bringing our global attractions together into one united business.”

Ms Eastwood said it is “an honour” to take on the job.

“My task, as chief executive, is to lead Merlin to new heights, with a focus on performance, creativity, operational excellence and guest experience,” she said.