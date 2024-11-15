Alex Salmond’s memorial service to be livestreamed, family say

A memorial service for Alex Salmond will take place at the end of November

A memorial service for Alex Salmond will be livestreamed to the public on St Andrews Day, the former first minister’s family have announced.

Mr Salmond will be honoured at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on November 30 at 11am.

The 69-year-old died on October 12 in North Macedonia after suffering a heart attack.

A private family funeral was held near his home in Strichen, Aberdeenshire, on October 29.

Alex Salmond was laid to rest on October 29 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A public memorial service was later confirmed.

The late politician’s family said they had been “overwhelmed” with public interest in those wishing to attend the service, which was invite only.

A spokesperson said a livestream would be set up to allow members of the public to watch the service.

They said: “The family are overwhelmed by the level of public interest in attending Alex’s memorial service.

“Sadly, we cannot accommodate everyone who would like to attend but are pleased to say that the event will be live-streamed from St Giles’ Cathedral, with the service scheduled to begin at 11am on Saturday November 30.

“Further details will be issued nearer the time.”

Tributes outside the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh ahead of a motion of condolence for the former first minister Alex Salmond (Jane Barlow/PA)

The former SNP leader, who later founded the rival Alba Party, was remembered at his funeral at Strichen Parish Church as a “dear friend” and someone who took Scotland “so close to the dream of independence”.

Kenny MacAskill, acting leader of Alba, hailed him as “a giant of a man, the leader of our country, the leader of our movement”, before describing him as “an inspiration, a political genius, an orator, debater and communicator without parallel”.

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing and Salmond’s niece, Christina Hendry, also delivered eulogies.

Former SNP MP Joanna Cherry, former House of Commons speaker John Bercow and ex-SNP MP Jim Sillars were among his former colleagues who attended.

John Swinney was not present. The First Minister paid tribute to Mr Salmond during a special motion of condolence in the Scottish Parliament.

The SNP leader said the former first minister “left an indelible mark on Scotland”.