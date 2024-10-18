Alex Salmond’s body met by family and piper as plane lands in Aberdeen

The former first minister’s Saltire-draped coffin landed in Aberdeen just before 2pm

Alex Salmond was met by his family and a piper when the plane carrying his body landed in Aberdeen.

The former first minister’s family, including his wife, Moira, and acting Alba Party leader, Kenny MacAskill, greeted the coffin as a piper played Freedom Come All Ye.

Funeral directors placed his coffin, which was draped in a Saltire, into a hearse after he arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 2pm on Friday.

Businessman Sir Tom Hunter had paid for a private flight to transport Mr Salmond from North Macedonia where he died last Saturday of a heart attack.

His family followed behind the hearse in a funeral car and made their way out of the airport as part of a cortege that was led by Yes bikers.

People followed the group in their cars, many of which were adorned with the Scottish flag.

The plane carrying the body of former first minister of Scotland Alex Salmond lands at Aberdeen Airport (Jane Barlow/PA)

The cortege will travel to Aberdeenshire to Mr Salmond’s family home.

The former SNP leader, who led the Scottish Government from 2007 until 2014, died aged 69 while attending a conference in the city of Ohrid.

His death shocked the political world in the UK, and tributes poured in from the Prime Minister, the King and leading politicians.

First Minister John Swinney said his former colleague – who later left the SNP and founded the Alba Party – inspired a generation to believe in independence.

A book of condolences was set up at the Scottish Parliament following Alex Salmond’s death (Jane Barlow/PA)

As he left North Macedonia, Mr Salmond’s body was carried by six members of the nation’s military to the flight along a red carpet that was flanked by eight other soldiers standing at attention to the sound of a trumpet.

The soldiers, flight and ground crew observed a moment’s silence before Mr Salmond’s body was loaded onto the flight.

Plans are being put in place for a private family funeral along with a more public memorial service.