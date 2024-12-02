Actor Ian Smith, Neighbours’ Harold Bishop, reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Neighbours actor Ian Smith, known for playing Harold Bishop in the Australian soap, has announced his departure from the show after revealing he has terminal cancer.

The 86-year-old actor said in an interview with Australia’s 10 News First that he has a rare form of lung cancer, called pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma.

Speaking to presenter Angela Bishop, he said: “I found out a few months back that I have cancer, that I have a very aggressive non-fixable cancer and they expect me to die.”

Ian Smith, or Harold Bishop, as he's known to Neighbours fans around the world, is a beloved institution when it comes to the Australian small screen. Tonight, it is to the great sadness of everyone at the 10 Network that we share the news he has terminal cancer

He later said of having treatment: “I’ve had three chemos – although the first one wasn’t chemo, it was immunotherapy, which is reasonably new, to the medical world.

“I’ve really put my hand up, I think, just to be a guinea pig, plus the fact I don’t want to die, I want to stay alive with quality as long as I can, and if they can do that I’m very happy.

“But I wake up every morning hoping there’s no pain because I know that’s the beginning of the bad part.”

A message posted on the official X account of Neighbours said: “Harold waves goodbye to Ramsay Street. We’re sharing the sad news that Ian Smith will soon be stepping away from the beloved role of Harold Bishop. Ian first played Harold in 1987 and it’s been a huge privilege to welcome him back to the show over the years.”

Neighbours also announced that actress Anne Charleston, who played Harold’s wife Madge, will return alongside Smith for some of his last scenes.

In a post on X it said: “In what context Anne will appear is yet to be revealed, but to have the iconic couple reunited will be one final treat for fans.”

Another X post said: “Erinsborough won’t quite be the same again, but rest assured that Harold is set to have a send-off fit for Ramsay Street royalty.”

A video showing Smith on set with cast and crew on his final day of filming, played by 10 News First, showed Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison telling the actor he is an “icon, legend, Ramsay Street royalty…”.

The actor was emotional as he spoke about losing his wife Gail to cancer in 2019, saying she had died on December 21 that year, and adding to 10 News First: “That really… I think if that hadn’t happened I’d be a lot worse off now, but my life finished then…”

Asked if he believes he will see Gail again, he said: “No, that’s why I say I wish I was religious, it would be lovely.

“I don’t hold anything, there are people who practise their religion beautifully and I don’t deride them, I envy them. I think it would be lovely to have that to look forward to, fantastic. Can you imagine?”

Speaking about what he thinks will happen, he told Bishop: “I’ve seen so many deaths… I’ve seen some good ones and I’ve seen bad ones, and I’m hoping I’ll go the nice way.”

Smith first appeared on the show in 1987 as an old flame of Madge, played by Charleston.

His character, a tuba-playing, vegetarian Samaritan, was only supposed to be in a few episodes but ended up staying until 1991, when Harold was washed out to sea while on holiday.

Ian Smith – or Harold Bishop as he's known to Neighbours fans around the world, is leaving the show, and has revealed the heartbreaking reason why.He has terminal cancer, and came to 10 News First to tell his story. He sat down with Angela Bishop spoke about his love for life,…

After his departure, Smith concentrated on writing and producing, scripting numerous episodes of Australian prison drama Prisoner: Cell Block H.

In 1996, Smith returned to Neighbours and remained until 2009.

During his time in the soap his character had his house burgled by a gambling-addicted girlfriend, suffered a stroke that completely altered his personality, and tried to strangle the man he blamed for the plane crash that killed his son.

In 2009 Harold drove off into the Outback in a camper van, more than 20 years after his first appearance.

The character made brief guest appearances in the soap over the years, and it was announced in April this year that Harold would be returning to Ramsay Street 15 years after his departure as a regular character.

Neighbours launched the careers of stars who are now household names, including Margot Robbie, Kylie Minogue, Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe.