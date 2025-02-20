Acid attack victim has eye saved by donated placenta

An amnion graft created by scientists at NHS Blood and Transplant’s Tissue and Eye Services (NHSBT)

An acid attack victim has said he is “so thankful” after his was eye saved by a graft created from a donated placenta.

Paul Laskey, 43, from Newcastle, suffered a severe chemical burn to his left eye after an acid attack.

Mr Laskey’s son was robbed at knife point, and when Mr Laskey tried to intervene, he was squirted in the face with a corrosive substance – believed to be battery acid.

The plumber and heating engineer suffered immediate and significant sight loss after the attack in February 2023, and was rushed to Newcastle Royal Victoria Infirmary.

The acid “melted” the inner and outer layers of Mr Laskey’s cornea.

His eye could not repair or regenerate the surface of the cornea and the nerves in the eye were failing to function properly.

Over the course of eight months, Mr Laskey had two emergency corneal transplants and three amnion grafts – which were created using a donated placenta.

Paul Laskey suffered a severe injury after he was squirted in the face with what was believed to be battery acid (handout)

An amnion graft is created by taking tissue from the inner lining of a placenta – the organ that develops along with the baby inside the womb during pregnancy to provide the growing baby with oxygen and nutrients.

NHS Blood and Transplant’s (NHSBT) Cord Blood Bank collects donated placentas at two hospitals – University College London and Luton and Dunstable Hospitals.

Scientists at NHSBT’s Tissue and Eye Services then use these to create a specialist tissue graft, which can be used to treat eye injuries.

They can stabilise the eye and avoid any further melting, before any other sight-saving treatments are performed.

Mr Laskey was told the treatments were about “saving his eye and not his sight”, with hopes that restorative treatment could help in the future.

The father-of-three is now waiting for a stem cell transplant with hopes that some of his sight can be restored.

Mr Laskey told the PA news agency: I haven’t got any sight in my left eye at the moment. They’re now talking about having a stem cell transplant and we hope it’s going to give us some sort of sight back.

“The grafts have been used to stabilise my eye.

“I had a really bad chemical burn which melted my cornea.”

He added: “I was told from day one that it wasn’t about saving the sight it was about saving the eye, and then we can work on that.”

Paul Laskey before his injury in February 2023 (handout)

On the attack he said: “On February 5, 2023, (my son) was mugged and then he phoned me and so I went to see what was happening. I approached the guy and when he did he pulled a bottle of corrosive substance out of his pocket and squirted me in the face with it.

“(My son) is getting there. He says he has a lot of guilt but it’s not his fault.”

Robbie Scott, from Gateshead, was jailed for a decade after the attack.

Scott, who was 21 when he was sentenced last May, stole a gold chain from Mr Laskey’s son while armed with a zombie knife.

After the theft, Mr Laskey challenged Scott and asked for the chain to be returned.

At this point, Scott squirted him in the face with a corrosive substance from a drinks bottle, according to Northumbria Police.

Mr Laskey said that he has since returned to work but “struggles” sometimes and occasionally burns himself because he does not have a full field of vision

Professor Francisco Figueiredo, consultant ophthalmologist at Newcastle Eye Centre, who treated Mr Laskey for his injuries, said: “Chemical eye burns are a true emergency – they can cause significant sight loss that will substantially impact the quality of the patient’s life and rapid treatment is crucial.

“In Paul’s case, which is really quite severe, we began by removing any residues of the chemical agent that may have still been in contact with the eye, before progressing to intensive, topical, systemic and surgical treatment, using amniotic membrane transplantation.

“Amnion grafts have been essential in helping the management of Paul’s severe eye burn.

“They are thin, lightweight, elastic and almost transparent, making them ideal for use on the surface of the eye and help to heal eye surface tissue damage while also providing anti-inflammatory benefits. These grafts have helped to save the vision Paul still has – and allowed us to move towards further treatment to restore his lost sight.

“Amnion is widely used for a variety of ocular surface problems and it is incredible to think that this is possible due to the generosity of a mother, donating the organ that she has grown to help grow her child. It really is remarkable.”

NHSBT said that each donated placenta can be used to make around 50 to 100 amnion grafts, which can also be used to treat burns and wounds among other uses.

Mr Laskey added: “I’m so thankful to the mother who chose to donate her placenta to help people like me who are at risk of losing their sight completely. It’s incredible to know that a new life can help so many people in such a profound way, using something that’s usually thrown away.”

Claire Price, national retrieval manager at NHS Blood and Transplant’s Tissue and Eye Services, says: “Amnion grafts are very special things indeed – they play a crucial role in the treatment to save the vision of those who have suffered accidents or injuries, as well as in some corneal transplants, which are life-changing for many.

“We make amnion grafts from the amniotic membrane – the inner layer of the placenta, which some mothers choose to very kindly donate after birth.

“We’re pleased to hear that NHSBT amnion grafts have played such a crucial part in Paul’s journey so far and we thank all of the mothers who donate their placentas to make treatments like this possible.

“While we can currently collect all the placentas we need, Paul’s story is a reminder of just how important donation of all types is, including blood, plasma, organ and stem cells.”