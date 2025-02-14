A one in 10,000 chance: Newlyweds win same university scholarship

A married couple beat one in 10,000 odds to both be awarded a prestigious university scholarship.

Maria Aguillon and Santiago Muriel discovered they had both earned the University of Bristol’s Think Big scholarship just days after they tied the knot in their native Mexico.

Only 1% of applicants receive the funding, so there was a remarkable one in 10,000 chance they would both get it.

Maria Aguillon and Santiago Muriel discovered they had earned the University of Bristol’s Think Big scholarship just days after they tied the knot in their native Mexico

Ms Aguillon, who is studying for a master’s in education, said: “I remember very well when we received the email.

“We were on a date in the centre of Mexico City, celebrating being married and suddenly we got the email. We were very excited.

“I think it was a game changer to study abroad with someone that believes in you and also inspires you – he inspires me by being who he is, but also by the way he looks at me and encourages me.”

Mr Muriel, studying for a master’s in computer science, added: “We are sharing this experience in another country and another culture, but at the end of the day, we are together, and for me that is everything.”

The couple grew up 220 miles from each other in cities in central Mexico.

Their mothers took jobs at respected private schools so that their children could receive scholarships.

The married couple beat 1 in 10,000 odds to both be awarded a prestigious university scholarship

They met in Mexico City in 2019 and fell in love over a shared desire to improve the world.

Mr Muriel previously ran a social enterprise helping rural communities sell their wares, and on their first date, he took her to see the organisation’s work.

Since 2017, the Think Big scholarship has supported more than 1,000 of the best and brightest students from around the world to study at the University of Bristol.

Funding for the scholarship has doubled to £6 million this year and each scholar gets a place on a leadership development programme. It is one of dozens of scholarships available at the University.

Ms Aguillon said: “All our family were very proud that we got the scholarships because they knew the amount of effort we put in.”

Her husband added: “Yes, our families were a key part of getting us here, their unconditional support and constant encouragement were defining.”

Both said they are “loving” studying at the University of Bristol and particularly enjoy taking long walks through the city’s streets.

Professor Tansy Jessop, the university’s pro vice-chancellor for education and students, said: “Maria and Santiago wowed us with their applications, and we are really pleased that they are enjoying their time at Bristol.

“Both have shown exceptional talent and dedication to their studies, and we are thrilled to be part of their journey.”