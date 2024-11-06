Section of road beside controversial works in Sandy Row to be renamed after Boyne Bridge

A section of road beside a controversial planned new public square in Belfast is to be renamed after the Boyne Bridge.

A Belfast City Council committee agreed to changing the name of part of Durham Street to Boyne Bridge Place.

The meeting was held as protestors gathered in Sandy Row on Tuesday evening to oppose the planned demolition of the bridge as part of the development of the area around the new Grand Central Station.

The council’s People and Communities Committee received the request from the Blackstaff Resident’s Association, and was backed by local DUP reps including MLA Edwin Poots, and TUV councillor Ron McDowell.

“The street name “Boyne Bridge Place” would ensure that the historical significance of the Boyne Bridge would be acknowledged and in some way ensure that culture and history of this landmark would be recognised,” a letter from the political reps stated.

“The renaming of this section of Durham Street would never replace the Boyne Bridge, but it would go a long way in recognition to those who have fought so hard to try and save it from being demolished.”

During the meeting of the People and Communities Committee, Sinn Féin unsuccessfully proposed having an equality impact assessment before any decision was made on renaming the section of Durham Street.

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Maskey said: “We are not opposed at this point in time to the proposal to change the name. I can think of a proliferation of sites in the city that give a nod to either British wars or British generals.

“I grew up in Ponsonby Avenue, which gave a nod to a former Privy Council member. Our own party office is on Sevastopol Street, a nod to a battle in the Crimean War.”

He added: “All we are looking to do is defer this for an EQIA to look at the issue of renaming streets in the context of equality, and see what comes back. I won’t die in a ditch against this, but we do believe there is a context here.”

SDLP councillor Gary McKeown said: “We are not opposing it at this juncture but we do believe there needs to be further consideration of it. I have to say, as an elected representative to the area, I was disappointed, as the first I have heard of this is when I saw the papers this evening for this meeting.

DUP councillor Sarah Bunting proposed going ahead with a decision to name the area Boyne Bridge Place without deferment for an equality assessment. As this was an amendment to the original Sinn Féin proposal, it was held first on a vote.

It passed with 10 votes in favour from the DUP, Alliance, and the Greens to seven votes against.