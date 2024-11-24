Support for Sinn Féin in the Republic ‘has come back very strongly’, Mary Lou McDonald says

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and her frontbench team make a pitch to the electorate with five days to go before polling day on November 29 at CHQ Dublin

Mary Lou McDonald has said that support for her party is ahead of already favourable poll numbers, adding that Sinn Féin was “in it to win it” five days out from polling day.

The Sinn Féin president said that over the past week, an “energy” for the party had “come back very, very strongly”.

A poll by the Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks published on Sunday indicates that Fine Gael is down four points to 22%, Sinn Féin is up two points to 20%, and Fianna Fail is holding steady on 20%.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald and her frontbench team make a pitch to the electorate with five days to go before polling day (Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA)

“I think the weather reflects our mood,” Ms McDonald said when asked about the poll on Sunday.

“You know, this might be a winter election, but we have sunshine today.

“I know talking to people, particularly over the last week, this sense of purpose now, this sense of energy has come back very, very strongly.

“For us, this is very reminiscent of the last general election, where, when people had the space, cleared the space to assess what to do next, that appetite for change grew and grew, and I think that’s what’s going to happen.

“I think the polling results reflect that to some extent. But I actually think the mood is even ahead of those polling numbers, if I’m honest with you.

“We’re out on the ground. We’re meeting people. We’re picking it up everywhere and the people are ready for this historic change, and more to the point, people are filled with dread at the prospect of five more years of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.”

Aontu is up two points to 5%, the Social Democrats are down one to 5% and Labour has seen no change on 4%.

Meanwhile, the Greens are down one to 3%, Solidarity-PBP has seen no change on 2%, and Independents or other parties are up three points to 19%.

Campaigning efforts across 43 constituencies are ramping up ahead of polling day on Friday November 29.

Ms McDonald, flanked by the Sinn Féin frontbench at CHQ Dublin on Sunday, called on working people “to come out in their droves next Friday and back Sinn Fein”.

She defended criticisms of her party’s proposed housing plan and pledged the party was “in it to win it”.

“I feel very, very strongly that the momentum that has grown behind us will continue to accelerate, and I believe that we can deliver that government of change, and I would hope to to lead that government.”