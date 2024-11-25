Subscriber exclusive: Put your general election questions to our Political Correspondent John Manley

Put your questions to our Political Correspondent John Manley

With just days until the general election, things are heating up south of the border.

What are the key issues that will decide the election? Can Sinn Fein put a difficult few months behind them – or will the Simon Harris effect prove fruitful for Fine Gael?

As an Irish News subscriber, you have the chance to put your questions to our Political Correspondent John Manley.

Simply enter your question in the form below, including your name if you wish, and check back on Thursday for John’s answers.

Loading…

If the form doesn’t load above, you can click here. Alternatively, email r.smith@irishnews.com.