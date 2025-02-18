Stormont Opposition leader calls for new culture of ‘accountability and responsibility’

Stormont’s Opposition leader has called for a “new culture of accountability and taking responsibility”, arguing that a better Northern Ireland is required to secure unity.

Matthew O’Toole was speaking on Tuesday evening at an event in Ulster University’s Belfast campus.

The lecture, entitled ‘Creating a Culture of Accountability: Lessons from a Year in Opposition, was held to mark a year since the return of the devolved institutions and his party’s first year as Stormont’s official Opposition.

The SDLP MLA said that the reputation of politics had been compromised by repeated collapse and negotiation, rather than delivery.

He also highlighted what he termed the “pernicious impact of silo working inside the executive” and argued for a statutory duty to co-operate between departments.

The opposition leader also proposed a new body to report annually on the executive’s core targets alongside an enhanced ministerial code and “pledge of office to embed joint responsibility including for programme for government delivery”.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill (left) and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly

Mr O’Toole said the Stormont’s leaders needed to “treat the public with honesty” regarding the decisions that would improve public services.

“Whether hospital re-organisation or reform of other public services or raising new forms of revenue to invest in infrastructure, there is little to no political will by the big parties to persuade the wider public why even a mildly unpopular course of action is necessary,” he said.

“Ultimately, this too disempowers citizens and makes a mockery of true democracy.”

He said the Irish government “need to do more focussed planning for change”, while the British government should “provide clarity on the criteria for referendum”.

“But to deliver a better north, and ultimately the new Ireland I and my party want to see, we are going to have to take more responsibility for shaping our own future,” he said.