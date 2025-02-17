Stormont leaders still considering White House visit on St Patrick’s Day

Stormont’s leaders are still considering whether to attend the White House on St Patrick’s Day.

Deputy First Minister Emma-Little Pengelly told the assembly on Monday that she and the First Minister Michelle O’Neill had yet to receive an invitation from the Trump administration

However, the DUP MLA said ministers should “always endeavour to build those positive relationships”.

Last month, ahead of President Trump inauguration, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told The Irish News she didn’t want to be “pre-emptive” about her attendance at the White House.

She was questioned after SDLP leader Claire Hanna revealed that she would not be attending any St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington DC. The South Belfast and Mid Down MP reiterated her stance last week.

Responding to a written question from her party colleague David Brooks, Ms Little-Pengelly said she would “consider our engagement” once she and Ms O’Neill were invited.

“The St Patrick’s day period offers an opportunity to deepen our connections with the US,” she said.

“This year, there are around a dozen events being organised, however, currently, no invitations have been issued to ministers from the White House.”

The deputy first minister said it was important that the north was represented but there was a need to balance this “with the value for money and commitment to leadership”.

“It is important to remember that the opportunities that we get to engage with the US president and the administration is something that we should cherish. It is something that many, many other places do not get, either the access or indeed the level of access that we get,” she said.

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole highlighted that St Patrick’s Day was a month away and asked Ms Little-Pengelly if she had discussed attendance at the White House with Ms O’Neill.

Ms Little-Pengelly responded: “Unlike the SDLP, we are not in the spirit of turning down invitations we have not yet received, and may never receive.

“We will wait to see what comes through in terms of that week.

“We are planning around a notice that the Irish government have just released, their information about their attendance around DC on St Patrick’s week, and their activities to promote their issues.

“I am strongly of the view that we should take every opportunity to stand up for this place and to promote this place, and that includes if the opportunity is given to us to engage at the highest possible levels in the US.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will travel to Texas next month ahead an expected visit to the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

Mr Martin has yet to receive a formal invitation from the White House but senior Irish government figures have said this is not unusual.

In a statement, Mr O’Toole described the deputy first minister’s remarks as “nothing more than bluster”.

“The public have the right to know what approach our executive leaders are taking when it comes to travelling to Washington for St Patrick’s Day this year, particularly in light of Donald Trump’s recent comments on Gaza and his vice-president’s speech in Europe at the weekend,” he said.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said: “No invitation to the White House for St Patrick’s Day has been received but clearly President Trump’s comments on Gaza fly in the face of international law and are totally unacceptable.”