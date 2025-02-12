Stormont executive yet to agree programme for government

Stormont’s Executive Office has declined to indicate when its long-awaited programme for government will be published.

More than three months since the closure of the eight-week public consultation on the draft policy plan and with little over two years left of the assembly’s mandate, it remains unclear when it will see the light of day.

An executive meeting last Thursday is understood to be have been the latest effort to sign-off the document but ministers failed to reach agreement.

The draft programme for government was also beset by delays and was published more than two months after originally scheduled.

In April last year, First Minister Michelle O’Neill told the assembly that work on the programme was continuing “at pace” and that it would be “fully agreed” by summer.

Following the announcement of last July’s Westminster election, she said publication during the campaign would be “very difficult” because of purdah.

The draft programme for government was finally published on September 9.

Expectations that the finalised policy document - the equivalent of Westminster’s King’s Speech - would be agreed were raised in mid-January when Ms O’Neill said she hoped it could be published “in advance of” the February 3 anniversary of devolution’s restoration.

However, when the Irish News requested an update from the Executive Office the department replied only that it had received the email.

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole MLA noted that it was more than a year since the executive was restored and he described the draft programme for government as “vague” and “waffly”.

“Add to that the lack of any meaningful targets to reduce health waiting times, the absence of plan for our crumbling waste water infrastructure and the failure to deliver even half of last year’s legislative programme, and the executive appears ever more like a collection of people simply marking time,” he said.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the draft policy plan “suffered from a chronic lack of detail and ambition”.

“It contained no meaningful plans to tackle poverty, support unpaid carers, implement an Irish language strategy, prioritise funding to cut health waiting lists - to name just a few omissions from a list of many,” he said.

“Executive parties have now had ample time to take feedback on board and produce a final programme for gGovernment that will improve the lives of workers and communities across the north – how much longer can they be expected to wait?”