Stormont committee scrutinising MLAs' new pay board bill meets ‘behind closed doors’

The Stormont committee tasked with scrutinising proposed legislation to create a new body that will set MLAs’ pay has been accused of conducting its business “behind closed doors”

The ad-hoc committee for the Assembly Members (Remuneration Board) Bill met for the first time on Tuesday – just 24 hours after its establishment was agreed in the assembly.

The controversial bill to set-up a new three-member board to determine MLAs' salaries and pensions was first tabled on February 4 but has already moved to committee stage.

But there was only limited public access to the committee’s first meeting, with the vast majority of business conducted in closed session.

For the first eight minutes of the lunchtime meeting members discussed procedural and logistical matters, including the appointment of DUP chair Phillip Brett, with Sinn Féin’s Cathy Mason as deputy chair.

The MLAs agreed to “conduct as much business as possible in open and public session”.

However, soon afterwards they chose to turn the cameras off while the committee received a briefing on the bill from assembly staff.

Mr Brett described this as “usual practice”.

After the closed session ended, it was agreed to hold a four-week ‘call for evidence’ to seek views on the bill.

The committee is due to hold its second meeting on Thursday afternoon, when it will hear evidence from the Assembly Commission.

The Assembly Commission, the body that oversees the running of the regional legislature, is made up of MLAs from each of the five main parties and is the bill’s sponsor.

Alongside representatives from the five main parties, Thursday’s meeting will also hear evidence from assembly chief executive Lesley Hogg and Tara Caul, head of legal services.

Opposed by only People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll and TUV’s Timothy Gaston, aspects of the proposed legislation have been criticised by a member of the body that previously determined MLAs' salaries and costs.

Pat McCartan, who sat on Stormont’s now-defunct Independent Financial Review Panel, told The Irish News earlier this month that it would be “quite inappropriate” to permit a former MLA to sit on the new board, as proposed in the bill.

Concerns have also been raised about the absence of a public consultation and the potential for MLAs to receive an immediate £20,000 pay rise.

Mr Carroll said the committee “wasn’t wasting any time in their tone deaf attempts to hike their own pay”.

“Not only is this legislation being rammed through the assembly at eye watering speed, it’s being done behind closed doors,” he said.

“The fact that two thirds of this session took place in closed session completely undermines the committee’s supposed principles of transparency, impartiality and integrity.”