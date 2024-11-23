Sinn Féin MP ‘taking some time off’ following hospital visit for ‘heart-related issues’

Sinn Fein’s Paul Maskey says he is 'taking some time off' after spending some time in hospital for 'heart-related issues'

A Sinn Féin MP has announced that he will be ‘taking some time off’ after being in hospital for a number of days with ‘heart-related issues’.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey made the announcement on social media on Saturday, where he thanked staff at the Royal Victoria Hospital for looking after him during his stay.

“Was in hospital the past number of days with heart related issues,” he said in a post on Facebook.

“A big massive thank you to all the hard working staff in ED and ward 5B in the Royal Hospital. You are all amazing!

“I very much appreciate all your hard work and care. Thank you all,” he added.

The 57-year-old has been an MP for West Belfast since 2011; he succeeded Gerry Adams when he won the by-election that year following Adams’ decision to run for the Dáil.

Since then, he has won a further three elections in the constituency, most recently retaining the seat with an increased majority in July of this year.

Mr Maskey said that he would be taking ‘some time off’ following his hospital stay.

“More tests to follow but hopefully on the mend,” he said.

“Going to take some time off, if you need to contact me regarding constituency issues please contact my office.”

Sinn Féin has been contacted for comment.