Sinn Féin enjoys support boost days out from Dáil election

There has been an uptick in support for Sinn Féin just days out from the Republic’s general election.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party has enjoyed a two-point boost compared to three weeks ago, according to the latest polling, putting it neck-and-neck with Fianna Fáil on 20%.

The latest Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll published six days ahead of the November 29 election shows support for Fine Gael has slumped by four points to 22%, while Taoiseach Simon Harris’s is rated equal to Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin on 47%.

The same poll rates the Social Democrats’ Holly Cairns at 44%, Aontú's Peadar Tóibín on 42% and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald at 41%.

Speaking in Dublin on Sunday, Ms McDonald said that support for her party was ahead of the poll numbers.

The Sinn Féin president said that over the past week, an “energy” for the party had “come back very, very strongly”.

“For us, this is very reminiscent of the last general election, where, when people had the space, cleared the space to assess what to do next, that appetite for change grew and grew, and I think that’s what’s going to happen,” she said.

“I think the polling results reflect that to some extent but I actually think the mood is even ahead of those polling numbers, if I’m honest with you.”

The poll was carried out on Thursday and Friday of last week, before a video emerged of Mr Harris being challenged about disability services by a voter while campaigning in Kanturk, Co Cork.

Mr Harris was forced to apologise to carer Charlotte Fallon, who was left “shaken” and said the Fine Gael leader was “not a good man”.

Taoiseach Simon Harris. PICTURE: BRIAN LAWLESS/PA (Brian Lawless/PA)

“I called Charlotte this morning because she was absolutely owed an apology from me,” Mr Harris said.

“The buck stops with me entirely here. We had a very good conversation, a very good conversation. I was very grateful to her for her time and her kindness.”

In a further setback for the taoiseach, almost two third (61pc) of voters believe Senator John McGahon should not be a Fine Gael election candidate.

Images and videos of Mr McGahon’s alleged assault on a man outside a pub in his Co Louth constituency in 2018 emerged earlier this month.

Mr Harris has stuck by his party colleague, insisting that a criminal court cleared him of any wrongdoing. Mr McGahon was ordered to pay the assualt victim €38,000 following a civil case.

The poll shows Sinn Féin is seen by voters as the best party to tackle the housing crisis, the health service and cost of living but a the majority of respondents (53%) do not support its proposal to carry out an independent review of RTÉ's coverage of the war in Gaza, whereas, 29% back the policy.

Fine Gael is most trusted on the economy, crime and immigration.

Around one in three voters are still not completely sure who they will vote for on Friday, with 24% saying they have a preferred candidate, but might change their mind, and 7% saying there are couple of candidates they are considering for a first preference vote.

The state of other parties Aontú 5% (+2), Soc Dems 5% (-1), Labour 4% (-), Greens 3% (-1), Solidarity-PBP 2% (-), and Independents/Other 19% (+3). W

Housing (21%) remains the most important issue for voters when deciding who they should vote for, followed by the cost of living (18%), immigration (13%), the economy (12% and then healthcare (9%).