Shadow secretary of state who blamed failure to visit north on lack of funds is reappointed

Tory MP Alex Burghart hasn’t visited Northern Ireland since his appointment in July

Shadow secretary of state Alex Burghart. PICTURE: PA (PA/PA)
By John Manley, Politics Correspondent

The shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland who last week revealed he hadn’t visited the region while in post due to a lack of funding has been reappointed to the role.

Alex Burghart has also been appointed shadow chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, which effectively makes him new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch’s deputy.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch. PICTURE: STEFAN ROUSSEAU/PA (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Last week, Mr Burghart claimed “getting the funding for trips” to the north had “not been as easy” as he would have liked.

He was appointed shadow secretary of state in July, following the general election.

His said his party had been “in flux” and it has been “very annoying” that he has not been able to visit.

“I very, very much wanted to come and if I had the money to do so I absolutely would have done so,” he told the BBC,.

The shadow secretary of state said he has visited the north “many times” in previous government roles and has “spoken to a great deal of people in Westminster and on the phone” in his current position.