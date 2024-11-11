Poll puts TUV ahead of Ulster Unionists as Michelle O’Neill’s popularity slumps

The first opinion since Mike Nesbitt took over as Ulster Unionist leader shows his party falling behind the TUV.

In the months following Jim Allister’s surprise election as an MP, support for the TUV has risen to 11%, one point ahead of the UUP.

Sinn Féin remains the largest party by some distance, with 29% of respondents saying they would give the party their first preference vote, according to the latest Lucid Talk poll for the Belfast Telegraph.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill. PICTURE: LIAM MCBURNEY/PA (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP continues to struggle to close the gap on its republican rival, with Gavin Robinson’s party standing on 19%, one point up since August.

Support for Alliance dropped two points to 13%, while the polling looks positive for the SDLP, which is up two points to 10%.

Newly-appointed SDLP leader Claire Hanna also topped the leaders’ popularity poll with a rating of 54%, some 15 points more than predecessor Colum Eastwood, while Michelle O’Neill saw her score drop 12 points to 41% in the wake of a series of safeguarding scandals.

The survey was carried out before Ms O’Neill announced that she would lay a wreath at Belfast City Hall’s cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

Mike Nesbitt is Stormont’s third most popular leader on 46%, three points ahead of the DUP’s Gavin Robinson.

Naomi Long’s popularity rating was 40% and Jim Allister’s 37%.

The margin of error for the polling, which was carried out online between November 1-4, is +/-2.3%.