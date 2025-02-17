New board won’t grant MLAs automatic pay rise, say supporters

The proposal to replace the independent body that previously determined MLAs' salaries and costs has been criticised

MLAs will not necessarily be granted a sizeable pay rise when a new body tasked with setting their salaries is established.

The claim was made as Stormont’s main parties again backed proposed legislation on the establishment of a new three-member remuneration board.

The Assembly Members (Remuneration Board) Bill passed its first stage on February 4 and will now go to the committee stage.

The proposal to replace the independent body that previously determined MLAs' salaries and costs has been criticised on several grounds.

Pat McCartan, who was part of Stormont’s now-defunct Independent Financial Review Panel, said earlier this month that it would be “quite inappropriate” to permit a former MLA to sit on the new board.

“It’s the equivalent of putting the fox in the chicken run,” he said.

Concerns have also been voiced over the lack of a public consultation for the bill and that when implemented it may see MLAs' salaries increase by as much as £20,000, bringing them on par with MPs and elected representatives in other devolved administrations.

Speaking in support of the bill in the assembly on Monday, DUP MLA Trevor Clarke said it was important to “make a distinction from the outset between process and outcome”.

“What the house is debating today is largely a technical bill dealing with the process of how members' salaries and pensions are determined,” he said.

“What we are not debating today or deciding in this bill is the outcome of what level level of member salaries and pensions will be, nor should be.”

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke

He said salary and pension levels would be decided by the independent board.

Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw sought to dismiss concerns about one former assembly member being permitted to sit on the new board and about automatic pay hikes.

“On this first point, it seems wise to have people who know the job assessing how those carrying it out should be compensated. Indeed, it was arguably that lack of knowledge which led to the provision made in respect of MLAs' offices, which caused such practical difficulties in the past,” she said.

“On the second, this may simply bring us into line with Scotland and Wales, where salaries are determined as a share of an MP salary, there is no requirement for that share to be the same in any particular jurisdiction as a precise nature of the role of a legislator varies somewhat in each institution, and this will be something for the remuneration board to consider.”

People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll, one of only two MLAs to oppose the bill, said the executive parties were “taking the public for fools” by claiming the assembly was debating what Mr Clarke termed a “technical bill”.

“The direction of travel is clear: MLAs are set to get a massive pay hike, while ordinary people struggle to scrape by,” the West Belfast representative said.

Mr Carroll also questioned the board’s independence if a former MLA were allowed to sit on it.

“This is a clear conflict of interest that completely undermines any semblance of independence,” he said.