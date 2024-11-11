Michelle O’Neill says criticism from republicans over Remembrance Day event is ‘difficult to hear’

First Minister Michelle O'Neill pictured at the Cenotaph in the grounds of Belfast City Hall during the Remembrance Sunday ceremony. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Michelle O’Neill has described criticism from republicans over her decision to attend Sunday’s remembrance event in Belfast as “difficult to hear”.

The first minister became the first senior Sinn Féin figure to take part in the event at Belfast City Hall, laying a laurel wreath at the cenotaph.

Ms O’Neill, who attended Sunday’s event alongside Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, said her decision to attend in the face of criticism was a demonstration of her determination to fulfil her pledge to be a “first minister for all”.

Last week more than 100 close relatives of IRA members and civilians killed by state forces and loyalists during the Troubles signed an open letter published by The Irish News criticising the first minister.

The letter from more than 100 republicans criticising Michelle O'Neill was published in The Irish News

The signatories, who described the Sinn Féin deputy leader’s attendance as “devastating” and “beyond belief”, included a sister of Ms O’Neill’s relative, Tony Doris, and Paula McElduff, the wife of Tyrone based Sinn Féin councillor Barry McElduff.

Mr Doris was among the IRA men shot dead by the SAS in Coagh Co Tyrone in 1991.

“Have you all totally lost the run of yourselves or is it really power at any cost?” the letter from prominent republicans in Co Tyrone said.

Asked on Monday how she felt about the criticism from those in her own community, including a number she knew personally, Ms O’Neill said it was “difficult to hear”.

“I’ve committed to being a first minister for all and I will live up to that at every turn,” she said.

“I understand some people, particularly republicans, have difficulties with me attending, they’re entitled to express their views, however I have a role to play.”

She said she wanted to “drive our society forward”.

“I want to build a shared future – I want to take as many people with us on that journey as we possibly can, but I’ve committed to being a first minister for all and I will live up to that at every turn,” she said.