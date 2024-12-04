Loyalist paramilitaries spokesman David Campbell absent from re-appointees to board of Agri-Food & Biosciences Institute

Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) spokesman David Campbell’s controversial term as a board member of a publicly-funded body appears to have come to an end.

Mr Campbell was appointed to the board of the Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute (Afbi) for three years by the then agriculture minister Edwin Poots in 2021.

However, the Co Antrim dairy farmer’s name is absent from the list of board members whose term was extended on Wednesday by Mr Poots’ successor.

Andrew Muir said the five re-appointments would “provide continuity to the Afbi board” but that he planned to launch a fresh competition for new members next year.

The Alliance minister’s colleague John Blair was among those who previously criticised Mr Campbell’s appointment to the £436-a-day boardroom role.

David Campbell was appointed in 2021 by the then agriculture minister Edwin Poots. PICTURE: LIAM MCBURNEY/PA (Liam McBurney/PA)

In applying to be an Afbi board member, the LCC spokesman was expected under public appointment rules to declare involvement in recent political activity.

However, despite making several broadcast media appearances and issuing numerous statements, including a recent one voicing opposition to an east Belfast Irish school, Mr Campbell did not declare any political activity.

The 2021 appointment was raised at Stormont’s agriculture and environment committee, where SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone described the LCC spokesman’s selection as “baffling” and said he was “incredulous” that Mr Campbell did not declare any political activity.

The LCC represents elements of the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando.

Mr Campbell has not responded to requests from The Irish News for comment.

Among the five re-appointees to the Afbi board is DUP councillor Tim McClelland.

The press release from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs said: “The above re-appointments are made on merit and political activity plays no part in the selection process. However, the Commissioner for Public Appointments for Northern Ireland requires the political activity of appointees to be published.

“Mr Tim McClelland is an elected councillor for the Democratic Unionist Party in Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council since 2019.”