Lack of NI Water and infrastructure department engagement on developer contributions ‘incredible’

Developer contributions is seen as one way of tackling the growing housing shortage.

The chair of a Stormont scrutiny committee has said it is “unbelievable” that NI Water has yet engage with the Department for Infrastructure about the potential for developers to contribute to the upgrade of water treatment works.

The proposal, which newly-appointed Infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins said she would consult on in the coming weeks, is seen as one way of tackling the growing housing shortage.

Ailing wastewater infrastructure is being blamed for holding up major house-building projects across the north.

An Audit Office report last November highlighted how house-building in Northern Ireland was at a 60-year low, partly due to restrictions on new connections to the wastewater system.

Ms Kimmins’ predecessor John O’Dowd signalled last September that he was looking at the possibility of allowing developers to contribute to the upgrade of wastewater treatment works.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins. PICTURE: LIAM MCBURNEY/PA

Mr O’Dowd subsequently said an estimated 18,500 properties could be connected to water and wastewater infrastructure “if developers design, fund and construct alternative solutions, such as stormwater offsetting”

He said no legislative amendment was required for this type of developer contribution.

Former infrastructure minister John O’Dowd. PICTURE: NIALL CARSON/PA

The Irish News revealed earlier this month that NI Water had paused the upgrade of Belfast’s ageing drainage and wastewater system due to a lack of funding.

But NI Water chief executive Sara Venning told the assembly infrastructure committee on Wednesday that the “opportunity to raise additional revenue is fairly limited” and that developer contributions wouldn’t resolve the government-owned company’s funding shortfall.

Stormont Infrastructure Committee chair Deborah Erskine.

“It may be helpful for some developers to fund wastewater infrastructure ancillary to their site but it is in the smaller order, and it is probably something along the lines that helps in the short term, but it isn’t the long term solution,” she said.

Ms Venning also revealed that “there hasn’t been any substantive discussions” between NI Water and the Department of Infrastructure about developer contributions.

Committee chair Deborah Erskine described the revelation as “unbelievable”.

“NI Water would be the direct beneficiary of any such levy and should have a vital input into the shape of any such proposal – this is yet another example of one hand not knowing what the other is doing within our public sector,” she said.

This is a significant policy change, yet despite being announced last September by the then minister John O’Dowd, there has been no meaningful progress in fostering collaboration between DfI and NI Water.

Mrs Erskine said the lack of coordination was “deeply frustrating and raises serious concerns about how this issue is being handled”.

“It is simply bonkers to think that a policy of such magnitude is being cobbled together with piecemeal engagement involving the main stakeholder weeks before a public consultation is due to commence,” she said.