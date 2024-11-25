Gerry Adams turns TV reporter as Say Nothing shines spotlight on former Sinn Féin leader’s past

Former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has turned TV reporter on the campaign trail in the Republic as a spotlight is shone on the former Sinn Féin leader’s alleged role in the IRA.

Whereas the one-time West Belfast MP and Louth TD is more accustomed to being grilled by journalists, he decided to turn the tables on Sinn Féin candidate Ruairí Ó Múrchú during a visit to Dundalk, Co Louth.

Acclaimed Disney+ series Say Nothing, a drama based on the taped testimonies of Mr Adam’s former comrades Dolours Price and Brendan ‘The Dark’ Hughes, is proving popular with TV audiences.

The nine-part series is set in west Belfast in the early 1970s and focuses on the murder and disappearance of a number of IRA members and recently-widowed mother of ten Jean McConville.

Josh Finan as a young Gerry Adams in Say Nothing. PICTURE: FX PRODUCTIONS

A disclaimer at the end of each episode states that Mr Adams denies ever being a member of the IRA – even though the creators “fundamentally disagree” with the claim.

In a post on his X account, Mr Adams asks the sitting TD in Louth about his party’s chances in Friday’s election.

Mr Ó Múrchú tells his party’s former leader that the prospects for the three Sinn Féin candidates standing in Louth are good.

“In fairness, what we’re getting on the doors is that people want to see change,” the candidate says, adding that the main issue among voters is housing.

The former Sinn Féin president signs off the interview with: “So this is Gerry Adams here in Louth, home of Cú Chulainn, and looking for y’all to vote down the Sinn Féin ticket. Back to the studio.”