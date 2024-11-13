Communities minister urged to act ‘with urgency’ on winter fuel payment mitigations

Pensioners’ representatives have urged Communities Minister Gordon Lyons to outline “as a matter of urgency” how he plans to use the money earmarked for winter fuel payment mitigations.

Finance Minister Caoimhe Archibald announced on Monday that £17m would allocated to the Department for Communities for “winter fuel support”.

The Sinn Féin minister said the funding “cannot mitigate fully against the bad decisions taken at Westminster” but that it demonstrated the executive’s “determination to do what we can within the constrained funding available”.

The universal winter fuel payment for those aged 68 or over was withdrawn by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in July.

Those not on pension credit or other means-tested benefits will no longer get the annual payments, worth between £100–£300.

Mr Lyons said he did not agree with the move but Stormont would be maintaining parity with Britain.

The estimated cost of maintaining universal entitlement to winter fuel payments for the north’s 249,000 pensioners is £44.3m.

The DUP minister said he was pleased to have secured the £17m and had asked officials for options on how it could be “used to help those who have lost out”.

Mr Lyons said details would be finalised by the Department for Work & Pensions ahead of him making a statement to the assembly.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons. PICTURE: LIAM MCBURNEY (Liam McBurney/PA)

Kellie Turtle from Age NI said that while the additional funds were welcome it was concerning that the payments may not be made until early next year.

“Age NI is calling on the Department for Communities to act now so that older people can receive this much needed support as a matter of urgency,” she said.

“It is also vital that older people are provided with clear information and guidance as soon as possible, regarding who will be eligible for this financial support and how to access it.”

Ms Turtle urged the executive to “explore ways to retain it as a universal entitlement in the long term”.

Dympna McGlade, a spokesperson for Unite the Union retired members committee, said “plummeting” temperatures meant pensioners needed to know how the money would be allocated.

“Will this funding reach pensioners whose modest, employment-based pensions leave them just over the eligibility threshold for pension credits—even by as little as £5 or £10?” she said.

“Unite the Union is fully aware of the misleading narrative that this money [winter fuel payment] benefits the wealthy, and we are committed to supporting those who are only narrowly excluded from the Winter Fuel Payment such as women who are disproportionately impacted, as many spent years raising families and working part-time, resulting in lower pension income.”

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said he had been asking the communities minister “for weeks” when he intends to bring forward support to help older people get through the winter months.

“I welcome clarity that some support will be provided but the minister now needs to get on with delivering it,” the Foyle representative said.

“We have seen a sharp fall in temperatures in recent days and many people will now be worrying about how they’re going to heat their homes this winter.”