Committee votes to pause plans to examine Stormont reform

The committee tasked with reviewing the functions of the executive and assembly rejected proposals to look at reforms. PICTURE: STEVE PARSONS/PA

Sinn Féin, the DUP and the Ulster Unionists have been accused of opposing moves that would pave the way for reform of the devolved institutions.

The committee tasked with reviewing the functions of the executive and assembly on Tuesday rejected an SDLP proposal to examine the removal of the veto enabling the collapse of Stormont.

The assembly and executive review committee (AERC) also opposed consideration of what Alliance member Michelle Guy termed the “interdependent” topics of designations and the appointment of the first and deputy first ministers.

Ms Guy said her party would “not be disheartened” by the outcome, which saw the committee vote by 6-2 to oppose immediate research and the gathering of evidence on reforms as part of its forward work programme, while Mr O’Toole said it was an indication that Sinn Féin, the DUP and the UUP were “totally unserious about engaging with reform”.

The committee clerk said proposals for its forward work programme had been expected from the Executive Office (TEO) but they had not arrived.

Sinn Féin, DUP and UUP members voted not to finalise the programme until TEO submitted its proposals.

Committee deputy chair Declan McAleer insisted that the committee “did not reject any proposal”.

Alliance MLA Michelle Guy

The Sinn Féin MLA said his party was “committed to discussing proposals for review and reform in the assembly and executive review committee, which is the appropriate forum”.

“A decision on the forward work plan was deferred until the next meeting, pending receipt of further relevant information.

“Sinn Féin will of course fully participate in discussions on assembly and executive review and reform.”

The standing committee’s next meeting is scheduled for February.

Ms Guy said the public wanted “stability” and that while the assembly and executive had returned, she said “the institutions remain as stable as they were the day before the last collapse”.

“Today was an opportunity for all the parties to vote for that stability, which they all publicly state they want to see, and the reforms needed to make it happen,” the Lagan Valley MLA said.

The SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole said Sinn Féin and the DUP had previously stressed that AERC was the “proper forum” to discuss reform.

“Instead these parties want to wait on yet another report from the Executive Office,” he said.

“It’s clear that these parties are totally unserious about engaging with reform, why would they when the current setup serves this self-interest and divisive brand of politics, instead of working to serve the interests of people across Northern Ireland.”