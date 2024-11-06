Colum Eastwood writes to Republic’s party leaders urging Irish unity manifesto pledge

Colum Eastwood has written to the leaders of the Republic’s main political parties urging each of them to make a manifesto commitment to achieve Irish unity.

The Foyle MP, who stood down as SDLP leader last month after nine years in the role, cites remarks by former taoiseach Leo Varadkar in September in which he said a united Ireland should be an “objective” and not just an “aspiration” for whoever is in charge after the next general election.

Voters in the Republic are expected to go to the polls in the coming weeks, with Friday November 29 earmarked as the most likely date.

Mr Eastwood’s letter to the leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael, Sinn Féin, the Greens, Labour and the Social Democrats, says “those of us who believe in the power and potential of a new Ireland have an obligation to set out what that would look like for the people who share this island”.

“We have a duty to commit to a vision that improves health services, enhances our shared economy, delivers on the potential of new jobs and a better quality of life for everyone,” he writes.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin (left) and Taoiseach Simon Harris are among those urged to make Irish unity an election manifesto commitment. PICTURE: GARETH CHANEY/PA

“It is, I believe, the biggest, boldest and most exciting idea around.”

He asks each of the leaders to “consider including a clear pledge in your party’s manifesto supporting the unification of our island as an objective of government alongside deliverable commitments to advancing this important project”.

“As you know, one such way would be to convene the New Ireland Forum to allow parties across the island to come together to begin the process of planning for change,” the letter says.

“This matter is too important to be left to any political party. The future of Ireland cannot, and should not, be tied to the fortunes of one political movement.”

The former SDLP leader, who post-resignation has pledged to take his party’s New Ireland Commission to a “new level” with additional investment and newly-recruited staff, argues for the need to “build a broad based movement for change that is resilient, innovative and dynamic”.

“That is why I am asking all party leaders to make a similar commitment in their manifesto,” he writes.

“I expect that the next few weeks will be very busy for you and your party. On the far side of the election, it would be great to catch up and discuss how we can work together to meet the needs of the people who share our island.”