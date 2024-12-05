Northern Ireland

Yellow weather warning for wind across Northern Ireland

The Met Office warning comes into place from 3pm on Thursday

People struggle to walk in the wind on the promenade in Salthill, Galway
A yellow wind warning is in place across the north, with alerts also impacting counties along Ireland's west coast. (Eamon Ward/PA)
By Mark Robinson

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Northern Ireland throughout Thursday into Friday morning.

The Met Office alert is in place across the north from 3pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

They are warning that some disruption could be possible due to strong and gusty winds.

“Westerly or north-westerly winds will increase during Thursday afternoon and evening,” the Met Office said.

“Inland gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, with perhaps 60-70 mph along exposed coasts, especially through the North Channel and Irish Sea, causing some travel disruption.”

Heavy rain is also expected to accompany the strong winds in some places.

The weather service says that delays to travel by road, rail, air and ferry will be likely.

Parts of Britain are also included in the weather warning, which will extend across England and Wales into the weekend.

In the Republic, Met Éireann has also put a yellow wind alert in place for counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

They are advising that falling branches, localised debris and difficult travelling conditions could be possible from around midday until 9pm on Thursday.