Yellow weather warning for wind across Northern Ireland

A yellow wind warning is in place across the north, with alerts also impacting counties along Ireland's west coast.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Northern Ireland throughout Thursday into Friday morning.

The Met Office alert is in place across the north from 3pm on Thursday until 3am on Friday.

They are warning that some disruption could be possible due to strong and gusty winds.

“Westerly or north-westerly winds will increase during Thursday afternoon and evening,” the Met Office said.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning updated ⚠️



Wind across Northern Ireland, western Scotland, Wales and parts of England



Thursday 1500 - Friday 0300



The warning area has been extended south across England and Wales, whilst the end time has been brought forward.



Latest info 👇… https://t.co/PMeEYoCkJT pic.twitter.com/tjjlbSb5o1 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2024

“Inland gusts of 40-50 mph are possible, with perhaps 60-70 mph along exposed coasts, especially through the North Channel and Irish Sea, causing some travel disruption.”

Heavy rain is also expected to accompany the strong winds in some places.

The weather service says that delays to travel by road, rail, air and ferry will be likely.

Parts of Britain are also included in the weather warning, which will extend across England and Wales into the weekend.

In the Republic, Met Éireann has also put a yellow wind alert in place for counties Kerry, Clare, Galway, Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal.

Status Yellow-Wind Warning⚠️

Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal



On Thursday afternoon & evening, strong & very gusty west to northwest winds🍃



Possible impacts: Falling branches, localised debris, difficult travelling conditions



Valid: Thurs 05/12/24 13:00 to 21:00 pic.twitter.com/cbHzJqVvhH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 4, 2024

They are advising that falling branches, localised debris and difficult travelling conditions could be possible from around midday until 9pm on Thursday.