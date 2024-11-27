XL Bully owners warned over looming deadline to apply for exemption certificate or face losing pets

Owners of XL Bully dogs have just weeks left to apply for exemption certificates for their animals.

Restrictions over the dog breed were introduced by the Stormont Executive in the summer, as part of a UK-wide move to crack down on the ownership of XL Bullies, which have been responsible for numerous fatal attacks on people and other animals in recent years.

Since July 5, it is an offence in the north to breed, sell, exchange, gift or abandon an XL Bully type dog, while owners are also required to keep their animals muzzled and on a lead in public.

Now owners of XL Bullies must apply for an exemption certificate for their animal through their local council before December 31.

A failure to do so could see the dogs being seized and owners facing court action.

To be eligible for an exemption certificate, the dogs must be licensed, microchipped and their owners must have third-party insurance.

The dogs must also be neutered, but this can be done after applications for exemption certificates have been made, with evidence of neutering able to be submitted - depending on the dog’s age - until June 30, 2025.

The north’s Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, said: “Time is running out to apply for an exemption certificate and the risks of not doing so are serious – your dog could be seized and you could be taken to court. Owners without a certificate risk losing their pet.

“I want to emphasise to all XL Bully owners that they must take action now and ensure their dog gets exempted before 31 December 2024. Although neutering your XL Bully is a condition of exemption, there is still time to neuter your XL Bully after the 31 December 2024, so the important thing is to submit your application in time.”

Full details of the application process and the conditions for exemption can be found at nidirect.gov.uk/xlbullydogs.

In the Republic, new restrictions banning the breeding, sale or import of XL Bullies were introduced last month, while their owners will be required to have exemption certificates or face losing their pets from February 2025.