Women suffers potentially life changing injuries in hit and run crash

A woman in her 30s has suffered potentially life changing injuries in a hit and run crash in Co Antrim on Saturday night.

The PSNI say the woman was struck by a vehicle as she was walking in the Glenravel Road area of Martinstown just before 9pm.

A 25-year-old man was later arrested by police after it was reported that a white van had left the scene of the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 8:55pm, it was reported to police that a woman in her 30s had been struck by a vehicle as she was walking.

“A white Peugeot Professional van was located by members of the public with frontal damage nearby, but left the scene on arrival by police.

“The woman was taken to hospital for injuries that are described as potentially life changing.

“The van was later recovered and a 25 year old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1715 26/10/24. Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, who guarantee complete anonymity, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”