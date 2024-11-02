A woman in her 20s has been left ‘traumatised’ after being pushed to the ground at knifepoint in a what police said was ‘serious sexually motivated attack’ in Co Derry.

The attack happened in Drumahoe at around 10pm on Friday. The woman was walking in Drumahoe Park when a man approached her from behind.

He punched her, pulled her into nearby trees and pushed her to the ground at knifepoint, police said. The woman struggled with her attacker, managing to strike him in the face several times with her torch before she was able to break free and run for help.

Police attended the scene and searched for the attacker, who had fled the scene.

Detective Inspector Ross Olphert said: “Understandably the victim has been left traumatised and extremely distressed by this ordeal. Our specialist officers are continuing to support her today and a full investigation is underway.

“Attacks like this are an attack on all of us. Women should be free to go about their lives free from any threat.”

Officers appealed to anyone with information to contact police.