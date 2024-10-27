Woman subjected to sexual assault and left with serious facial injuries in Derry attack

Police in Derry are appealing for information after a woman was attacked in Derry's Lecky Road area.

A woman has been subjected to a serious sexual assault and left with facial injuries after being pulled into an alleyway in Derry.

The victim, aged in her 50s, was targeted in the Lecky Road area of the city at around 1.15am on Sunday morning.

An unknown man approached the woman and pulled her into a nearby alleyway before sexually assaulting her.

He also “repeatedly” hit her to the face during the ordeal and banged her head off a wall.

A PSNI spokesperson said the woman was left with “serious facial and other injuries as a result of this terrifying ordeal”.

She escaped when the man let her go, and she ran to raise the alarm while the attacker fled the scene on foot.

”She required hospital treatment for her injuries and has understandably been left extremely distressed and shaken by what happened. Specialist officers will continue to support her,” the spokesperson said on Sunday.

”Our enquiries are continuing today and as such you will notice an increased police presence in the area.”

The suspect is described as a white man with a broad build and dark hair, and he was wearing a dark short puffer style jacket and light-coloured trainers.

”We are appealing to anyone who may have been in the Lecky Road area on Sunday morning between 1.15am and 1.35am and witnessed what happened or noticed anything suspicious to make contact with police on 101, quoting reference number 323 27/10/24,” the spokesperson added.

”We would also be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam, CCTV or mobile footage of the area during this period of time that we could examine.”

Police have urged anyone reviewing CCTV or dash-cam footage to take into account the clocks going back on Sunday morning.

Foyle SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin said the woman suffered an “absolutely terrifying experience”.

“My heart goes out to her and I hope that she makes a quick recovery from her injuries, though this will no doubt have a lasting impact on her life,” she said.

“Women should be able to feel safe walking the streets of our city without being subjected to a horrific attack of this nature.

“I’d urge anyone who was in the area or has any information to contact police immediately so this perpetrator can be apprehended and stopped from hurting anyone else.”