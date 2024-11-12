Woman rams police car - with her mobility scooter

The woman rammed a police car with her mobility scooter (file pic)

A Belfast woman who rammed a police car with her mobility scooter has avoided being sent to prison.

Karen Cousins, 50, was given a six-month suspended sentence for targeting the PSNI vehicle near her home in the east of the city.

A judge also ordered her to pay £100 compensation to an officer struck on the leg during the incident on September 16 this year.

Cousins, of Castlereagh Parade, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour, assault on police and attempted criminal damage.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard she came into contact with police at the scene of a “serious and delicate situation” on the Castlereagh Road.

Prosecutors said the defendant approached officers, shouting profanities in full view of passing members of the public.

Ignoring requests to leave the area, she began punching a passenger window on the PSNI vehicle.

“The defendant then rammed the police car multiple times with her mobility scooter,” a Crown lawyer said.

He added that as officers went to detain her the scooter was driven into the leg of one of the constables present at the scene.

The court heard Cousins did not intentionally ram the PSNI car.

Presiding District Judge Steven Keown also cited an assessment which suggested she struggles with authority and has a “discriminatory attitude towards police”.

A defence lawyer told the court his client suffers from significant mental health issues.

“She is very sorry for what she has done,” he added.

Passing sentence, Mr Keown said: “I will sharpen her focus with a suspended sentence.”

He imposed a total term of six months custody, suspended for a period of three years and gave her 12 weeks to pay the £100 compensation.