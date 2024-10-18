Woman jailed over ‘vicious’ stabbing of social worker in Dungannon

A woman has been jailed for eight years for a “particularly vicious” stabbing in Dungannon that left a female social worker with a “life altering” injury.

Fiyori Kesete, originally from Eritrea, was sentenced at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday to an eight-year custodial sentence for grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Constable Dunlop said: “On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Fiyori attacked her female social worker with a knife striking her on the head, neck and twice to her left arm and hand.

“The social worker who was at Fiyori’s home providing her with assistance when she was attacked, has been left with a permanent life altering injury. ”

“This was a particularly vicious attack on a person who was helping a member of the public. It was a completely unprovoked attack, which no one should ever have to encounter in the course of their work.”

They added: “Hopefully today’s sentencing will provide the victim with some comfort that justice has been served and we will continue to work tirelessly to bring offenders before the courts so that that victims receive the justice they deserve.”