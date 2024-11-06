Woman contacted police and ambulance crews to come out and fix her heating, court hears

A Co Antrim woman allegedly asked police and ambulance crews to fix her heating as part of more than 50 nuisance calls, the High Court heard.

Prosecutors claimed Beverly Compton also phoned the emergency services to request lifts because of difficulties getting a taxi.

The 66-year-old, of Windermere Grove in Lisburn, faces charges of wasting police time by making false reports about her safety and persistent improper use of a communications network.

She was granted bail under a strict prohibition on making any further unnecessary 999 calls.

The court was told Compton is accused of making a total of 56 nuisance calls between October 16-23 this year.

In some communications she claimed to have stabbed herself, but when paramedics arrived at her home they discovered she had no physical injuries.

Crown counsel alleged that on other occasions Compton phoned the Ambulance Service and PSNI seeking alternative forms of assistance.

“She asked to get a lift to hospital as a taxi was not near, and asked to have her heating fixed,” the barrister said.

Opposing bail, counsel submitted: “We are concerned that she will continue to offend, wasting resources which are in short supply.”

Peter Coliley, defending, argued that Compton’s alleged behaviour may be linked to social isolation and discontent with her accommodation.

“She either denies making the calls or (says) there was a necessity in her view for the calls to have been made,” Mr Coiley said.

“Perhaps a more minor issue… of getting heating to work becomes a major issue, there’s a perception that this requires help from the emergency services and her first port of call is to lift the phone to the police.”

Granting bail to Compton, Mr Justice McAlinden ordered her to seek medical help and imposed a ban on any further non-emergency phone contact with the police, ambulance and fire services.

He warned that paramedics could in future be delayed in reaching someone who suffers a heart attack if they were called out to fix her heating.

The judge added: “We have stretched emergency services and the last thing we need is people putting other members of the community at risk by diverting them to their house.”