Woman assaulted and left ‘badly shaken’ in attempted car hijacking in west Belfast

Police said the incident took place yesterday evening at around 5:30pm.

A woman was assaulted and left ‘badly shaken’ after a man attempted to hijack a car in west Belfast yesterday evening.

Police say the incident took place at around 5:30pm on November 19 on the Stewartstown Road.

It was reported that a man opened the door and got into the driver’s seat of a car parked at Hillhead Court in an attempt to steal the vehicle.

Police say the man told a woman passenger, who was in the car at the time of the incident, to get out and then assaulted her.

The woman resisted and screamed for help before the man got out and left on foot.

He was described as being aged in his 20s, of thin build, wearing all black, with a hood up and a dark coloured hat on under the hood.

There were no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the incident but the woman is said to have been left badly shaken.

Police enquiries are ongoing and detectives are asking for anyone that may have any information or footage of the incident to contact them on 101, quoting 1325 19/11/24.