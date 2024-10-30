Woman arrested by police investigating sexual assault in Derry

Police in Derry investigating a sexual assault in the city's Lecky Road area have arrested a 36-year-old woman.

The woman was arrested in connection with the incident that was reported to have happened in the Lecky Road area of the city in the early hours of Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said the woman has since been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

A man in his 30s has been charged with sexual assault and inflicting grievous bodily harm, and was remanded in custody after appearing before Derry Magistrates Court on Tuesday.