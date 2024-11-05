Woman and young child injured after racist attack in south Belfast

Police say a young child and her mother were injured after masonry was thrown through a window in the Roden Street area. PICTURE: GOOGLEMAPS

A woman and her young child have been showered with glass after masonry was thrown through a window in a racist attack in south Belfast.

Police said the attack against a young family of health workers took place in the Roden Street area around 7.40pm on Monday evening.

District Commander, Superintendent Dornan, said a large piece of masonry was thrown through a window into the living room of a family home.

“This was an exceptionally serious incident which resulted in a young child being injured by shards of glass. The child’s mother was also injured and the young family traumatised,” they said.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home. Those responsible for such racist violence bring nothing but shame on their local community. In contrast, the victims of this attack are working hard for their local community within the Health Service.

“There will be people living locally who know who was involved. I am appealing directly to them to stand up against this hate by providing any and all information that will help us to stop this and bring those responsible to justice.”

Witnesses or those with relevant information have been asked to call 101, quoting reference 1534 of November 4.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

SDLP Botanic councillor Gary McKeown said he was “absolutely disgusted” by the attack.

“I can’t begin to imagine just how terrifying this incident was for them,” he said.

“This family is contributing to our community, yet they have been subjected to appalling violence, and my thoughts are with them.

“This has to stop. I am worried that it is only a matter of time before someone is killed.

“Those responsible are not only terrorising people living in the community, but are also dragging the name of the areas affected through the mud with their hatred. I would urge anyone with any information to come forward.”