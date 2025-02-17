Woman and her dog attacked by greyhound in grounds of Stormont estate

It was reported that a greyhound attacked a woman and her dog

A woman has been injured after she was attacked by a dog in the grounds of Stormont Estate in east Belfast.

The victim had been walking her own dog, a cocker spaniel when they were both allegedly attacked by a greyhound.

Police received a report of the incident, which happened on Saturday at around 1.30pm.

Writing on a social media blog, the victim’s husband told of his shock and anger at the injuries his wife sustained.

“She has serious injuries to her hands and arms from the dog attacking our dog and others.

“A woman, fair haired, aged around 45 wearing leggings and a hoody said ‘let the dogs fight’ while her dog had my dog (a cocker spaniel) by the skin on his back.

“If anyone saw this or knows anything about this can you private message me.

“Not happy no details were left and had it been a child this could have been worse than it is. Not happy also my wife has come back from a walk with the dog with a trip to A&E.”

He added: “Dogs like that shouldn’t be off a lead or allowed to just attack dogs and people. Not even an apology”.

Police received a report about the attack

A PSNI spokesman said: “Police received a report that a woman sustained an injury to her hand after she and her dog were attacked by another dog.

“The matter has been reported to the dog warden for investigation.”

A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: “Our dog warden service has been made aware of a dog attack on Saturday 15 February 2025 in the Stormont Park area of east Belfast.

“The incident is being investigated and we cannot comment further while the investigation is ongoing.”