Woman accused of making false sexual assault claim

A Co. Down woman has appeared in court accused of making multiple false allegations including about sexual assault.

Elizabeth Bates (26), from Beaufort Walks in Ards, faces four charges of perverting the course of public justice in that on three specific dates between 24-30 August 2022 she “made a statement to police containing false allegations.”

None of the alleged background facts of the case were opened at Newtownards Magistrates Court but the second count alleges that Bates “made a false statement to police alleging sexual assault.”

District Judge Mark Hamill returned the case to Downpatrick Crown Court and released Bates on bail.