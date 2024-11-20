A new one-off payment of £100 will be made to pensioners no longer eligible for the winter fuel payment

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons announced on Wednesday that a new one-off payment of £100 would be available to pensioners this winter.

The news came following the decision by the UK Government to make the winter fuel payment a means-tested benefit.

The Department for Communities estimated that around 170,000 households here would lose out as a result of the changes.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new payment.

What is the new £100 payment?

The Communities Minister announced that his department would be using a £17m allocation from the Executive to fund a new one-off payment of £100 for those impacted by changes to the winter fuel payment.

This one-off payment is to be made to pensioners who are no longer eligible the winter fuel payment for the 2024/25 season.

Who is eligible for the £100 payment?

Pensioners who are no longer eligible for the winter fuel payment will receive the new £100 payout.

This will apply to pensioners not in receipt of pension credit or any other benefits.

The same criteria which applies for the winter fuel payment will also apply – individuals will need to have been aged 66 or above during the qualifying week (Monday 16 September to Sunday 22 September 2024).

Do I need to apply?

No, the Minister has said that applications are not required.

Payment will be made using the same method as the winter fuel payments.

When will I receive the payment?

Pensioners who are no longer eligible for the winter fuel payment can expect to receive this new one-off payment by March 2025.

“Having previously tasked my officials with readying the relevant legislation in the event of a funding allocation, I expect the payment to be made automatically before the end of March 2025,” the Communities Minister said.