Northern Ireland

Who is eligible for the new £100 winter fuel payment and how to apply

The one-off payment was announced by the Communities Minister

The UK Government plans to means-test the winter fuel payment
A new one-off payment of £100 will be made to pensioners no longer eligible for the winter fuel payment (Peter Byrne/PA)
By Mark Robinson

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons announced on Wednesday that a new one-off payment of £100 would be available to pensioners this winter.

The news came following the decision by the UK Government to make the winter fuel payment a means-tested benefit.

The Department for Communities estimated that around 170,000 households here would lose out as a result of the changes.

Better-off pensioners missing out on winter fuel payment to get £100 - by spring

Here’s everything you need to know about the new payment.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has criticised the timing of an announcement over Casement Park
Communities Minister Gordon Lyons announced the new one-off payment yesterday (Liam McBurney/PA)

What is the new £100 payment?

The Communities Minister announced that his department would be using a £17m allocation from the Executive to fund a new one-off payment of £100 for those impacted by changes to the winter fuel payment.

This one-off payment is to be made to pensioners who are no longer eligible the winter fuel payment for the 2024/25 season.

Who is eligible for the £100 payment?

Pensioners who are no longer eligible for the winter fuel payment will receive the new £100 payout.

This will apply to pensioners not in receipt of pension credit or any other benefits.

The same criteria which applies for the winter fuel payment will also apply – individuals will need to have been aged 66 or above during the qualifying week (Monday 16 September to Sunday 22 September 2024).

Do I need to apply?

No, the Minister has said that applications are not required.

Payment will be made using the same method as the winter fuel payments.

When will I receive the payment?

Pensioners who are no longer eligible for the winter fuel payment can expect to receive this new one-off payment by March 2025.

“Having previously tasked my officials with readying the relevant legislation in the event of a funding allocation, I expect the payment to be made automatically before the end of March 2025,” the Communities Minister said.