Where is the sun? Why the north has been covered in cloud recently

Ireland has seen around one hour of sunshine so far this month

While dull days and grey skies are often considered the norm in this part of the world, weather conditions this month have left a lot of us wondering if the sun is still there.

The north of Ireland has seen roughly one hour of sunshine over the past 11 days and Aldergrove weather station in Antrim has recorded just 36 minutes of sun across the first week of November.

Weather conditions so far this month have been dominated by low cloud as well as mist and fog – for the most part, rain has stayed away and temperatures have been unseasonably high.

Why has there been so little sunshine?

The lack of sun has been caused by a spell of high pressure – this is also known as an anticyclone.

Let us know if you've spotted the rare yellow disc in the sky today 🌤️



We won't be jealous...promise 👀 pic.twitter.com/Wd6O97jc7u — Met Office (@metoffice) November 7, 2024

While high pressure typically blocks rain fronts and is associated with warm, sunny days, it can also result in an ‘anticyclonic gloom’.

This happens when the area of high pressure traps moisture close to the earth’s surface, resulting in low cloud, mist and fog.

At this time of year, the sun is much weaker and can’t break through clouds, while low winds are keeping them in place.

The cloud rethickens overnight when the temperatures drop and moisture condenses.

Why has it been a warm November so far?

The area of high pressure has been keeping temperatures unseasonably high.

Temperatures as high as 18 degrees have been recorded so far this month, which is around 8 degrees more than average.

Several records have been broken at weather stations both north and south.

Will the weather conditions last much longer?

High pressure is expected to continue to influence our weather for the next week or so.

However, there could be some brief change on Sunday as rain is expected to come in from the Atlantic.

Going into next week, the area of high pressure is expected to have less moisture and therefore it should allow for more sunshine and less cloud.