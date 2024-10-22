Whatsapp warning as schools tell parents to be vigilant of new trend

Parents are urged to be vigilant

Schools in Northern Ireland have issued a warning to parents around the dangers of a new WhatsApp trend.

Students across the north are encouraged to join the group and share personal details as part of the ‘Post all your contacts except your parents’ trend.

In a safeguarding announcement, schools have warned that the group contains inappropriate images and content.

Hazelwood Integrated College and Bangor Academy said the content of the group is “inappropriate”.

They have also advised that the group contains inappropriate images.

A safeguarding announcement from both schools said: “We have been made aware of a WhatsApp trend called ‘Post all your contacts except your parents’. Students across the country are encouraged to join this group and share personal details.

“The content of this group contains inappropriate content and images. Therefore we would ask parents to be vigilant, discuss the dangers of this with your children and ensure they do not partake in this group.

“It is out understanding the PSNI are aware and investigating.”

Councillor Brian Higginson said he was alerted to the trend after being contacted by concerned parents.

He advised parents to remain vigilant saying: “Parents have alerted me to social media posts warning of a WhatsApp trend called post all your contacts except your parents, pupils from across various schools are being asked to join.

“Bangor Academy have advised that the group contains inappropriate images.

“Parents are advised to be vigilant.”

Meanwhile a PSNI spokesperson confirmed they are aware of the group and enquiries are ongoing.

“Police in Newtownabbey have been made aware of a WhatsApp group and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances,” they said.