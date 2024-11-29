What was Kneecap’s legal case against the British government and why did they win?

DJ Provai and lawyer Darragh Mackin enter the court on Friday morning

Belfast rap trio Kneecap have won its discrimination case against the UK government over a decision to refuse them an arts grant.

The decision was described in court by Kneecap’s barrister as “unlawful and procedurally unfair”.

Read more: Kneecap donate £7,000 to Shankill youth project after winning grant case against British government

The Irish language artists were awarded £14,250 - the same amount they were initially granted.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What led to the legal case against the British government?

In December last year, Kneecap sought funding for a Music Export Growth Scheme (MEGS) grant allocated to support the expansion of UK-registered artists in global markets.

The controversial rappers’ application was said to have been shortlisted and approved by a British Phonographic Industry (BPI) panel.

However, the initiative is overseen by the Department for Business and Trade and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport at Westminster.

Judicial review proceedings were issued after UK Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch decided to refuse the funding.

Kneecap claimed that a provocative poster for their 2019 “Farewell to the Union” tour had angered the Conservative Party.,

At the time a Government spokesperson insisted it fully supports freedom of speech, but said it was “hardly surprising” that it did not want to hand out UK taxpayers’ money to those opposed to the United Kingdom.

The BPI expressed disappointment over the blocking of the grant.

Why did Kneecap win?

The UK’s Department for Business and Trade said it would no longer be contesting the case and that it agreed the original decision had been “unlawful and procedurally unfair”.

They added: “This government’s priority is to try to reduce costs and help protect the taxpayer from further expense.”

It was agreed that the sum of £14,250 would be paid by the Government to the group at the High Court on Friday

What will Kneecap do with the money?

The band’s members, who turned up at Belfast High Court on Friday in their trademark police land rover, say they will split the £14,250 grant between Shankill Road based R-City and Irish language group Glór Na Móna, which is located in west Belfast.

Who are Kneecap?

DJ Provai formed Kneecap with friends Mo Chara and Moglai Bap.

They released their first single, the Irish Language Act-inspired C.E.A.R.T.A (’R.I.G.H.T.S’, in English) in 2017, and their debut album 3CAG, in 2018.

The trio are known for imagery and lyrics that use and subvert republican tropes, including the 2019 hit Get Your Brits Out.

The group is named after the Troubles-era paramilitary tactic of targeting knees in so-called punishment attacks.

They star alongside Michael Fassbender in the Rich Peppiatt-written and directed Kneecap, a fictionalised, fantastical biopic based on the trio’s headline-grabbing origin story.

The film is set to represent Ireland in the Oscars International Feature Film category, with Variety predicting the film as a contender for the Oscar nomination.