What is the ‘Celtic Curse’? Causes and symptoms of genetic condition hemochromatosis

The condition is caused by a faulty HFE gene inherited from both parents, according to the NHS.

Deputy speaker of the Assembly, Steven Aiken, has spoken out about the importance of early screening for the ‘Celtic Curse’ – a genetic condition which he was first diagnosed with back in 2013.

The UUP MLA is around one in ten people in the north thought to be at risk of the condition, also known as haemochromatosis.

The condition causes individuals to absorb too much iron and treatment includes blood-letting, which Mr Aiken’s children have nicknamed ‘vampiring’.

Why is it called the ‘Celtic Curse’?

Haemochromatosis is a condition which most often affects people of white northern European background, according to the NHS.

As such, it is particularly common in countries where lots of people have a Celtic background, such as Ireland, Scotland and Wales – hence the nickname ‘Celtic Curse’.

Researchers have suggested that possible origins for the genetic mutation could date back to the neolithic and bronze age, when diets were low in iron and the ability to absorb more iron from food may have been an advantage.

The theories behind the origin of the mutation have not been proven, but research has indicated that the condition was present in the neolithic Irish population.

What are the causes?

The condition is genetic and is therefore inherited – most cases are caused by a faulty HFE gene passed down from a person’s parents.

Individuals at risk of the condition are those who inherited a faulty HFE gene from both of their parents.

It is common for those of Celtic backgrounds to be a carrier of the gene, meaning they do not develop the condition themselves but could pass it on to their children.

Even for those who inherit a faulty gene for both parents, the NHS says only a small portion of those people will actually develop haemochromatosis.

What are the main symptoms of haemochromatosis?

Symptoms usually begin between the age of 30 and 60 for most people, however they can occur earlier.

Early symptoms can include fatigue, brain fog, weight loss and weakness as well as joint pain, most often in the fingers.

Later symptoms which can arise from untreated haemochromatosis can include abdominal pain and swelling, yellowing or darkening of the skin, severe joint pain and stiffness and chest pain.

For those who do not show any symptoms, the condition can be found by blood test. (Simon Dawson/PA)

Serious complications can include liver damage, diabetes and arthritis.

Sometimes individuals can show no symptoms, and the condition is found through a blood test.