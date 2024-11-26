What is Pseudomonas? Potentially deadly bacteria found in water outlets of Belfast maternity unit

The Royal Maternity Hospital in Belfast under construction

DUP MLA Diane Dodds has called for an independent inquiry saying figures showed a potentially deadly bacteria has been found in 459 water outlets of Belfast’s new state-of-the-art maternity unit.

Earlier this year it was revealed that the maternity hospital opening was facing a new delay after high levels of bacteria pseudomonas were discovered in its water system.

So, what is Pseudomonas and what are the risks?

What is Pseudomonas?

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a potentially dangerous bacteria found widely in soil and stagnant water.

It can occur in moist areas such as sinks or baths.

It is a tough bacterial strain and is able to survive in harsh environments. This makes it difficult to get rid of completely.

It does not usually cause illness in healthy people but can pose a serious threat to people with weak immune systems.

It rarely causes illness outside a hospital or healthcare setting. Infection control departments in hospitals are constantly taking measures to prevent the spread and outbreaks.

Several babies have died in Northern Ireland from the bacteria.

How does it spread?

There have been serious Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreaks in adult and neonatal intensive care units, where the cause was thought to have been contamination of the tap water supply.

It is a Contact Spread organism. Transmission is possible from contact with colonised environmental sources or the skin of colonised individuals.

What are the types of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections?

Pseudomonas can cause a variety of infections, including:

pneumonia (chest infections)

urinary tract infections

wound infections

septicaemia (blood infection)

infection of the gastro-intestinal system

Pseudomonas may also be found on the skin of some people and not necessarily cause infection. This is known as colonisation.

For these people, a risk assessment is carried out. Treatment may be given in some cases if the person is at risk of developing an infection.

What are the signs and symptoms of a Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection?

Symptoms vary according to where the Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection affects your body. Your symptoms may include:

Chills

Cough

Fatigue

Fever

Joint pain

Hypotension

Earache

Headache

Diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting

How will I know if I have a Pseudomonas infection?

In Northern Ireland, steps are taken to control and minimise the spread of pseudomonas, by screening for the presence of the bacterium on the parts of the body where it can be found.

Screening is usually done in hospitals by taking swabs from different areas of the body. The areas swabbed may involve:

the nose/throat secretions

armpit

groin/ perineum

sometimes the navel (belly button)

Is there a treatment for Pseudomonas?

If screening test results show you have a pseudomonas infection, you will be contacted and your treatment will be discussed with you.

Infections caused by pseudomonas are usually treated using a suitable antibiotic in hospital.

Pseudomonas colonisation (when it is found only on the skin) may not necessarily require treatment.

Hospital staff take special precautions with patients who have pseudomonas to stop it spreading.